Accra, March 2, GNA - Ghana Wildlife Society (GWS) on Saturday organised an inter-schools debate between Presbyterian Boys Senior High School, Legon and Amasaman Senior Technical School to mark this year’s World Wildlife Day in Accra.

The Wildlife Day was proclaimed December 20, 2013 at the 68th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and has become a global annual event dedicated to wildlife.

This year’s theme was aligned with Sustainable Development Goal 14: “Life below water: For people and planet” to highlight the importance of marine environment and ecosystem services.

The Executive Director for Ghana Wildlife Society, Mr. Eric Lartey said, over three billion people depended on marine and coastal biodiversity for their livelihoods.

Globally, the market value of marine and coastal resources and industries is estimated at US$ 3 trillion per year, which is about 5% of global GDP.

Mr. Lartey said; “We all see the world’s forest as the earth’s lungs but more than half of the oxygen in our atmosphere is produced by the ocean”, adding that, about 40% of the oceans and species face direct and significant threats from plastic pollution, unsustainable fishing, habitat destruction and climate change.

He urged all gathered to join hands to support wildlife conservation, take keen interest to volunteer with wildlife organisation and consume responsibly by not purchasing products made from illegally sourced protected wildlife to stop wildlife trafficking from being a profitable enterprise.

Mr. Michael Balinga, biodiversity conservation specialist for West Africa Biodiversity and Climate Change (WA BiCC) said it is important to learn how to conserve marine ecosystem because humans could not live without water.

He said, climate change was a threat to wildlife but throwing of chemicals in water bodies makes it inappropriate for animals to live in.

Presbyterian Boys emerged winners of the competition by obtaining a total of 125 points to overcome their opponent Amasaman Senior Technical School.

