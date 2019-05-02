news, story, article

By Samira Larbie, GNA

Accra, May 2, GNA – Ghana is making strides in the process towards her initiation into the World Skills International (WSI), where she would benefit from expert vocational skills training, Dr Simon Bartley, the WSI President, has said.

The WSI is a global body made up of about 80 countries, which seeks to improve Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) worldwide.

Dr Bartley said this when he paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Education, Dr Mathew Opoku-Prempeh, to discuss and assess Ghana’s preparedness in line with her application to join the organisation.

The meeting was also to interact with Ghana’s delegates to the WSI Skills Competetion, slated for August, in Russia.

Dr Bartley said joining the WSI would enable Ghana to be part of a global movement dedicated to promoting skills training as well as access to resources.

Other benefits include participation in WSI activities and events across its six focus areas; Promoting Skills, Education and Training, Skills Competition, International Development, Career Building, and Research.

Dr Bartley said people learned best from each other and, therefore, Ghana’s participation in the four-day competition, every two years, would enhance team work on a collective platform by the delegates.

“If Ghanaians are able to adopt some of the skills and make it theirs, within five to 10 years, there will be massive improvements in the economy as well as the TVET sector”.

Dr Opoku Prempeh, on his part, said government was revamping the TVET institutions across the country, coordinating their activities and certifying their programmes for accreditation.

He said government was taking those initiatives to ensure that TVET institutions had the needed support to impart knowledge to the students to make them competitive in the industrial sector and add value to Ghana’s resources.

“I hope Ghana will receive good news from WSI when the Board of the organisation meets this year,” he stated.

Dr Opoku Prempeh emphasized that skills training was the in thing for the country’s development and urged the masses to have a positive mind-set of the sector.

The Deputy Minister in charge of TVET, Mrs Gifty Twum Ampofo, as well as representatives from the Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (COTVET) and other delegation from the TVET sector were at the meeting.

WSI is a global body that promotes the development of skills among the youth through bi-annual hosting of World Skills Competition.

Its Competition is to challenge the youth to aspire for greater excellence in TVET and skills development for national and global economic transformation.

GNA