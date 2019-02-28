news, story, article

By Patience Gbeze/William Fiabu, GNA



Accra, Feb. 28, GNA – The Ghana Institution of Surveyors (GhIS) has inducted 220 newly qualified members, including the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Benito Owusu-Bio, after a two-year training at the Institution and having satisfied all requirements.

The GhIS conmprises three groups of professionals; the Valuation and Estate Surveyors, the Quantity Surveyors and the Land Surveyors.

Mr Kwadwo Osei-Asante, the Past President of GhIS, who was the Guest Speaker, urged the newly elected members to be courageous, bold and brave and avoid taking “short cuts” to acquire what others have taken decades to acquire.

“Life is not a popped-corn…your certificates are the indication of the trust and confidence the Institution has in you. Go and serve with Integrity,” he urged the new members.

He said as professionals the nation had made many sacrifices towards their training yet for many professionals, they ended up punishing the state for giving them the privilege and opportunity to be better persons.

Mr Osei-Asante, who is currently the Executive Director of Cost Plan Consult, urged the inductees not to forget the sacrifices of their senior professional colleagues who have shaped them and brought them that far.

“You may have sacrificed financially but the amount of financial sacrifice is nowhere comparable to the efforts of your seniors”.

He said learning and self-improvement did not stop after acquiring certificates and urged the surveyors to continue to learn and apply themselves to the Institution’s professional development programmes.

“The more you learn, the more you realise that you do not know anything,” he said.

Mr Ergbert Kwadwo Hoabu, the President of GhIS, said the Institution had a core mandate to train, certify and provide continuing professional development programmes to the members to serve society diligently.

He urged them to take their professional life seriously, observe the rules, regulations, code of ethics and practices of the profession.

He told them to hold paramount the safety, health and welfare of the public in the performance of their duties, avoid conflict of interests, and build their professional reputation on the merits of the service.

“The Institution needs you in its next 50 years journey. The future belongs to the next generation and I, therefore, appeal to you to take active interest in its activities and be very determined to make it a better Institution than you find it today.”

Inductees who distinguished themselves academically were honoured.

