Akoasi (E/R), Jan 29, GNA - The Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, Madam Sun Baohong has inaugurated an Information Communication Technology (ICT) centre at Akoasi Methodist Basic School in the Birim North District of the Eastern Region. It was the second ICT centre established by the Ghana-China Friendship Association (GhaChiFA) in the Eastern Region as part of their social responsibility to the peopl

Akoasi (E/R), Jan 29, GNA - The Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, Madam Sun Baohong has inaugurated an Information Communication Technology (ICT) centre at Akoasi Methodist Basic School in the Birim North District of the Eastern Region.

It was the second ICT centre established by the Ghana-China Friendship Association (GhaChiFA) in the Eastern Region as part of their social responsibility to the people.

The association presented 30 desktop computers and their accessories, and 135 mono desks, exercise books and mathematical sets to the school in addition to footing electricity bills and the cost of the items.

Madam Sun Baohong in a brief history of the association said Ghana was the second Sub-Saharan African country to establish diplomatic ties with China.

She said during the former President John Agyekum Kufuor’s regime, they discussed the construction of Bui Hydropower project which was completed and put into operation and that led to the strong mutual support between China and Ghana.

The Chinese Ambassador together with the Member of Parliament for Abirem, Mr John Osei Frimpong inaugurated the centre.

Mr Danny Easmon Mawuenyega, the General Secretary of GhaChiFA said the association was putting plans in place to undertake more projects in the country to improve the living standards of the people.

Mr Oduro Gyan of the Birim North Education Directorate urged teachers to equip the students with the necessary ICT skills with the computers and monitor their monitor their usage.

Nana Afia Serwaa I, the Queen mother of Akoasi expressed gratitude to the Chinese Ambassador for the support.

The “Youth in GhaChiFA” at Akoasi was also inaugurated by the Chinese Ambassador.

GNA