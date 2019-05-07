news, story, article

Accra, May 7, GNA – The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced that the disbursement plan for Senior High/Technical Schools’ incentive package had been revised.

It said 80 percent of the total amount would be allocated to teaching, while the 20 percent goes to the non-teaching staff.

These were contained in a release signed by Ms Cassandra Twum Ampofo, the Head of the Public Relations Unit of GES and copied the Ghana News Agency.

It explained that the 80 percent allotted to the teaching staff should be disbursed as: 60 percent being the base rate to all teachers of SHS One to SHS Three, whereas the rest being 20 percent would be given to the teachers based on approved total instructional hours per week during the intervention programme.

The release said the 20 percent out of the 80 percent should be disbursed to the teaching staff based on their ranks that is; Headmaster/Headmistress, Assistant, Heads of Department/Senior Headmaster/mistress, Housemaster/mistress, Form Master/Mistress.

It stated that the 20 percent allocated to the non-teaching staff should also be disbursed as follows; half of it shall serve as the base rate and the other be released on the approved staff schedule, adding that priority would be given to kitchen staff.

The release said all were geared towards motivating them, adding that the teacher motivation of GH¢20.00 per student already paid to the schools by the “Free Senior High,” Secretariat would continue unabated.

However, it said that those payments were subject to 10 percent tax, which was to be taken by the paying officer and remitted to the Ghana Revenue Authority.

GNA