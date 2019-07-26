news, story, article

By Afedzi Abdullah, GNA

Cape Coast, July 26, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the successful implementation of the Free Senior High School (SHS) program and the prudent measures put in place to address its associated challenges has left critics with nothing to talk about.

“There were many who doubted that we can actually roll out the free SHS we promised Ghanaians. Many people especially those from the opposition said it was just a promise to win votes, but I also told them it was not for votes but my resolve to build a strong human resource base for the country.

“Having successfully implemented the free SHS, they have nothing to talk about, I was expecting them to come out to commend me but they are quiet. The truth has been separated from the lies,” he added.

Addressing the people of Cape Coast on Thursday as part of his three day tour to the Central Region, the President indicated that starting September this year, every Ghanaian child from KG to SHS would enjoy free education.

The intervention, according to him would propel Ghana onto the path of progress and development.

Additionally, he said, the One District One Factory concept would also bring economic empowerment to the people of Ghana, stressing that it was only through industrialisation that the country could achieve the desired development.

He said his government remained committed to creating jobs for the teeming unemployed in the country.

President Akufo Addo catalogued a number of road projects that would be undertaken in the Cape Coast Metropolis under the first phase of the synodro project which included Ayifua, Apewosika, Ankaful, Kwaprow, Ebubonko and Bessakrom roads.

He appealed to the people of Cape Coast to prepare adequately to receive the many Africans from the Diaspora who would be visiting for the year of return event, for them to always want to come back.

He noted that Cape Coast as an ancient town had great tourism potentials and expressed the readiness of the Government to invest in the development of the town to become a tourism capital, not only in Ghana but the whole of West Africa.

Osabarima Kwesi Atta II, Omanhen of Oguaa Traditional Area, revealed that efforts were being made to modernise the Ancient City of Cape Coast and implored Government for support in that direction.

He complained about the poor roads within the Cape Coast Metropolis and appealed to the Government to fix them.

The Omanhen commended the President for the flagship programs including the free SHS, which had come as a great relief to many Ghanaian parents.

Osabairma Kwesi Atta called on the people of Cape Coast and the whole of Central Region to get involve in the celebration of PANAFEST, Emancipation Day and the year of return.

