By Albert Futukpor, GNA

Sagnarigu (N/R), Aug.03 GNA - Education review forum has been held at the Sagnarigu Municipal Assembly to explore ways to improve the performance of pupils in the Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) in the area.

The forum was organised by the Sagnarigu Youth Network in collaboration with Youth Empowerment for Life, an NGO, and attended by stakeholders in education in the area including officers from the Sagnarigu Municipal Directorate of Education, the Chief of Sagnarigu and his elders, parents amongst others.

Statistics showed that out of the 11,746 pupils, who sat for the BECE from 2014 to 2017 in the Municipality, only 3,628 had aggregate six to 30.

Stakeholders at the forum blamed government, parents, teachers and pupils for not playing their roles effectively leading to the poor performance of pupils in the BECE over the past four years.

They called for more attention to education policies, teacher effectiveness in the classroom, parents being consistent in terms of support to their wards, and pupils being serious with their studies to help improve the situation.

Alhaji A.B.A Fuseini, Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu Constituency expressed the need for parents to invest more in their children’s education as well as closely monitor their activities to improve education outcome in the area.

Mr Issahaku Abdul Latif, Speaker, Sagnarigu Youth Parliament expressed worry about the BECE performance in the Municipality calling for urgent steps by stakeholders to improve the situation.

