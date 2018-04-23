Mafi-Kumase (V/R), April 23, GNA - The Ahorkonu family of Mafi-Kumase in the Central Tongu District has donated a grinding machine worth GH¢5,000.00 to the Mafi-Kumase Senior High Technical School. The donation followed an appeal by the Headmaster for a mill in the School to stop the kitchen staff from traveling several kilometres to grind corn and other items in the community. Mr Freeman Ahork

Mafi-Kumase (V/R), April 23, GNA - The Ahorkonu family of Mafi-Kumase in the Central Tongu District has donated a grinding machine worth GH¢5,000.00 to the Mafi-Kumase Senior High Technical School.



The donation followed an appeal by the Headmaster for a mill in the School to stop the kitchen staff from traveling several kilometres to grind corn and other items in the community.

Mr Freeman Ahorkonu, a representative of the family said the gesture was “a small way of supporting the School. This is to save time spent going to town to grind corn and to ensure safety”.

Mr Courage Meteku, Headmaster of the School expressed gratitude to the family and assured that the School would put the machine to good use.

He said the School was working towards producing best candidates at the 2020 West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and called for more support.

Mr Meteku said the School was depending on streams in the locality for water and appealed for boreholes, staff accommodation and a plant for power generation for the 1,090 students.

GNA