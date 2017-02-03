By Dorothy Frances Ward, GNATetrem (Ash), Feb 03, GNA – The Ashanti Regional Director of Education, Mrs. Mary Owusu-Achiaw, has urged the Board of Governors of Senior High Schools (SHS) to go the extra mile to promote discipline and efficient running of the schools.She said it was important to make sure things were done properly and best practices upheld.They should be innovative and foster a ha

By Dorothy Frances Ward, GNA

Tetrem (Ash), Feb 03, GNA – The Ashanti Regional Director of Education, Mrs. Mary Owusu-Achiaw, has urged the Board of Governors of Senior High Schools (SHS) to go the extra mile to promote discipline and efficient running of the schools.

She said it was important to make sure things were done properly and best practices upheld.

They should be innovative and foster a harmonious relations between the school and the community – to get the community to show ownership of the SHS, she added.

She was inaugurating the nine-member Board of the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II SHS at Tetrem in the Afigya-Kwabre District.

It is made up of the headmaster, the regional and district education directors, representatives of the Asantehene, the Tetrem traditional council, the district assembly, the old students association, teaching and non-teaching staff.

Nana Yaw Owusu, the Asantehene’s Mpaboahene, is its Chairman, and it would service for a three- year term.

Mrs. Owusu-Achiaw counseled the members to be guided by the “Code of discipline for SHS” in their handling disciplinary matters involving students.

“When the nature of the case calls for the dismissal of a student, the recommendation of the Board must be referred to the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES) through the regional director for final approval, while the affected student in the interim, is placed on suspension.”

She asked that they regularly visited to acquaint themselves with any challenges and act to get these resolved.

They should not wait until there was a problem before they intervened.

Mr. Stephen Addai, the Headmaster, thanked members of the immediate past board for the good job and significant contribution to the progress of the school.

GNA