By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA

Enchi (WN/R), Aug 02, GNA - The Enchi College of Education has received fire prevention and safety awareness education by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) in the Aowin Municipality to stem the tide of fire outbreaks in the municipality.

The exercise formed part of the renewed efforts by the GNFS towards educating the citizenry on the occurrence of fires.

Addressing the participants, the Fire Safety Officer, Leading Fire Man (LFM) Eric Dalta explained that the exercise had become necessary due to the looming dangers of fire outbreaks in recent times.

He said, “We have to save lives and property collectively, the engagement is therefore to help in battling fire outbreaks and afford you the opportunity to ask questions and seek clarification on fire safety related issues”.

He mentioned the kinds of fire outbreaks to include; domestic, motor traffic and industrial fires and urged the teaching, non-teaching and students to pay particular attention to fire safety measures to help reduce fire outbreaks.

LFM Dalta, indicated that, GNFS was committed to reducing fire outbreaks and its attendant fatalities and asked the participants to avoid acts that could cause domestic fire.

He stressed the need for home owners to have many exits in their houses to enable them escape during fire outbreaks and emergency situations.

The fire officers staged a performance on fire fighting on campus and proceeded with demonstration on how to use the various safety equipment such as blanket and extinguishers to quench fires.

The Municipal Fire Commander of Aowin, Divisional Officer Grade III, Enoch Tetteh in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) pledged his readiness to conduct more fire safety education in other institutions, homes and market places to reduce the impact of fire on the economy.

He advised participants to refrain from using quack and unregistered electrical contractors and as much as possible avoid carelessness and improper handling of electrical gadgets.

“Desist from the purchase of substandard electrical products, contact qualified electricians from the Energy Commission as most of the electrical fires are due to the choice of inferior electrical products over quality once” he suggested.

Mr Philip Ntaah, the principal of the college commended the GNFS for the exercise and added that the programme was part of the transitional requirements of the institution to train staff and students on fire safety.

He appealed to the government and benevolent individuals to resource the service to enable it discharge its mandate efficiently and effectively.

