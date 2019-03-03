news, story, article

Winneba (C/R) March 3, GNA - Effutu branch of the Ghana National Association of Private Schools (GNAPS) has applauded the courage of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for pursuing laudable educational projects.

“Our position as GNAPS has never been against the genuine intension of the present government for the introduction of the Free Senior High School Education (SHS) for all Ghanaian Children”.

Reverend Samuel Bonney, Chairman of the Effutu branch of GNAPS made this known after a three hour float through the principal streets of Winneba as part of activities to make the 2019 week celebration to create awareness about the importance of education.

It was on the theme; “Harnessing Private Sector Education for Growth and Development”.

Rev. Bonney noted that the country was witnessing rapid radical changes in the educational delivery system, expanded to give opportunity to every Ghanaian child to assess quality education at both the basic and second cycle level to reduce the level of illiteracy in the country.

He said, GHAPS would continue to support any good initiative of government towards wiping out illiteracy in the county, adding, “Our greatest concern has been the mode and methods the agenda is being executed over the past few year”.

“GHAPS believes that government stands to benefit more, if it could take more of the advantages of the complementary roles that the private sector education offers”.

Rev. Bonney said there were several private SHS scattered all over the country with idle facilities that could cater for the surplus enrolment and urged the government to partner GNAPS to well execute its educational agenda.

GHAPS, he assured will never antagonize or stand against the effort of government in making life bearable for the citizenry, and therefore, called for better engagement for government to achieve its plans on education.

He thanked the government for breaking the jinx as it officially recognised private school teachers and including them in the selection of the annual best teacher’s award in 2018.

Mr. Moses Okine Human Resource person of Effutu GES on behalf of Madam Rose Tenkorang the Municipal Director said the GES recognised GNAPS contributions to enhance education in the country.

He advised pupils and students of the various private schools in the area to take advantage of the free SHS programme to study hard to pass the BECE with best grades to enjoy the programme.

