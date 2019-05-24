news, story, article

By Kwabia Owusu-Mensah, GNA

Effiduase, (Ash), May 24, GNA – The Ashanti Regional alumni association of the Asante-Effiduase Senior High School (EFFISCO), has refurbished the computer laboratory of the school with the installation of 20 desktop computers and a digital projector.

The group known as the caucus of the EFFISCO Global Group (EGG), said the gesture which was meant to enhance effective ICT education and training of the students, was in response to an appeal made by the headmistress of the school, Mrs. Grace Amo-Agyei to the old students for support to improve practical computer training in the school.

Dr Samuel Adu Gyamfi, an alumnus, who led the group to present the computers, said the group was preparing to refurbish and retool other laboratories of the school to improve the teaching and learning of science, mathematics and ICT.

The lack of functional computers at the laboratory have been blamed for the inadequate practical training of the students resulting in the recent poor performance of the school in ICT at the West Africa Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Dr Adu Gyamfi underscored the critical role of ICT in the academic and intellectual development of individuals and the nation as a whole.

He stressed the need for all key stakeholders of the school to contribute their quota to mobilize resources to help improve ICT training to equip the students not only to pass their exams, but also to acquire the requisite skills that would make them competitive on the job market.

Mrs. Amo-Agyei, on her part commended the group for their timely response and said such collaboration was needed to help improve the academic performance of the students.

She appealed to the alumni to continue to offer support to the school to help address some of the numerous challenges facing the school.

Dr Ishaq Brobbey, the Board Chairman, who is also a former student, thanked EGG for the gesture and said that had brought a big relief to the school in the preparation of the students for the impending WASSCE.

