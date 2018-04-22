By Ebenezer Sowah, GNA Ho, April 22, GNA - The Electricity Company of Ghana Limited (ECG) has donated a brand new Risograph Machine to Mawuli School in Ho. The company also commissioned an expert to train staff of the School on how to operate the machine, bought and installed at GH¢ 20,000.00. The donation is in response to an appeal by the 1969-71 year groups of the Old Mawuli Students Union

A Risograph is a brand of digital duplicators designed mainly for high-volume photocopying and printing. It is sometimes called a digital duplicator or printer-duplicator.

Mr Delali Oklu, the ECG General Manager, Volta Region, who presented the item, said the donation was part of ECG’s corporate social responsibility.

“When the request by OMSU was evaluated, we deemed it necessary to grant it, despite our current tight financial position. With this Risograph, large numbers of papers can be photocopied in a shorter time at relatively cheaper cost,” Mr Oklu stated.

He expressed the hope that the equipment would promote quality teaching and learning and help students to excel more.

Rev. Samuel Senanu Asieni, the Headmaster of the School, expressed gratitude to the Management of ECG for the donation and said the challenge of printing volumes of examination papers would be a thing of the past.

He said the machine would be properly catered for so that students would fully enjoy its “fruits.”

