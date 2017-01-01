The Dormaaman Education Endowment Fund spent more than GHȼ500,000.00 in support of brilliant but needy students in the Dormaa Traditional Area

Dormaa-Ahenkro (B/A), Jan. 1. GNA - The Dormaaman Education Endowment Fund spent more than GHȼ500,000.00 in support of brilliant but needy students in the Dormaa Traditional Area.

The fund, since its establishment by the Dormaa Traditional Council 16 years ago, had benefited 1,609 students that comprised 1,013 males and 596 females in the form of scholarship packages.

Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang-Badu, the Paramount Chief of Dormaa, disclosed this at the end of year party of the Traditional Council on Friday at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Brong-Ahafo Region, saying the beneficiaries were in various senior high schools and tertiary institutions in the country.

In addition, he said, the Fund had awarded a scholarship of GHȼ50,000.00 to 100 students comprising 57 males and 33 females in senior high/technical and vocational schools and tertiary institutions for the 2016/2017 academic calendar.

Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang-Badu commended managers of the fund for properly managing it and advised the beneficiaries to learn hard to justify the support.

He said since education played critical role towards nation building, there was the need for the Council to ensure that nothing served as impediment to serious students who desired to pursue higher education.

Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang-Badu advised his people to bury their political differences and demonstrate unity of purpose to facilitate accelerated national development.

