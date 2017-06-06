By Robert Tachie Menson, GNA Dormaa Ahenkro (B/A), June 6, GNA - Mr Iddrissa Quattara, the Dormaa Municipal Chief Executive, has advised candidates writing the ongoing Basic Education Certificate Examination(BECE) not to panic and feel free while they answer the question papers. "Persevere, don't rush, take one question at a time. The Municipal Assembly will be there and support you so don't pan

By Robert Tachie Menson, GNA

Dormaa Ahenkro (B/A), June 6, GNA - Mr Iddrissa Quattara, the Dormaa Municipal Chief Executive, has advised candidates writing the ongoing Basic Education Certificate Examination(BECE) not to panic and feel free while they answer the question papers.

"Persevere, don't rush, take one question at a time. The Municipal Assembly will be there and support you so don't panic", he told the candidates.

Mr Quattara said this when he addressed candidates at the Abonsrakrom Municipal Assembly Junior High School (JHS) exams centre prior to the beginning of the exams.

He appealed to them to work hard to produce very good results to enable them enjoy the free Senior High School programme in September.

"You are the future leaders of this country. The only way some of you can attain the position we have today is to excel first in this examination and advance to the SHS level", he said.

The MCE advised the candidates against examination malpractices and urged them not to bring with them foreign objects to examination hall.

Mr Sylvester Opoku, the Supervisor at the Centre, said 194 candidates have been registered for the examination but three of them were absent.

At Bibianeha Municipal Authority JHS Exams Centre, out of the 225 candidates three of them were also absent and there were no reasons assigned for the absenteeism.

Mr Nicholas Asamoah, the Supervisor at the Centre, said everything was going on smoothly.

A total of 1,751 candidates are writing the examination in the Municipality.

The MCE also visited some centres at Amasu, Aboabo and Asikasu in the Municipality.

GNA