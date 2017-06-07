By Robert Tachie Menson, GNA Danyame (B/A), June 7, GNA - Mr Iddrissa Quattara, the Dormaa Municipal Chief Executive, on Wednesday said the Assembly would seek support from the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFUND) to complete the Community Day Senior High School at Danyame in the Municipality. He said the Assembly would consult the Brong Ahafo Regional Minister about decisions concerning the con

By Robert Tachie Menson, GNA

Danyame (B/A), June 7, GNA - Mr Iddrissa Quattara, the Dormaa Municipal Chief Executive, on Wednesday said the Assembly would seek support from the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFUND) to complete the Community Day Senior High School at Danyame in the Municipality.

He said the Assembly would consult the Brong Ahafo Regional Minister about decisions concerning the continuation of the school project due to its precarious financial condition and to determine the final outcome of the project.

Mr Quattara said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Danyame during a familiarisation tour to acquaint himself with the extent of work done on the project.

The project was started by the previous government under 200 community day SHSs and it is about 70 percent complete and furnished with about 1,600 desk.

Mr Quattara said the 1600 tables and chairs as well as office equipment’s which are kept in the building would be supplied to needy schools within the Municipality.

"This will happen after the necessary consultations have been done", he added.

GNA