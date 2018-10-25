By Godwill Arthur-Mensah/Desmond Opoku Nyarko, GNA Accra, Oct. 25, GNA - The Health Legends Foundation Africa, a health-focused NGO, has called for the de-politicisation of health issues in the country and underscored the need to prioritise healthcare delivery to save lives. The health sector over the years has witnessed myriad of challenges such as health financing gaps, lack of ambulance, and

Accra, Oct. 25, GNA - The Health Legends Foundation Africa, a health-focused NGO, has called for the de-politicisation of health issues in the country and underscored the need to prioritise healthcare delivery to save lives.

The health sector over the years has witnessed myriad of challenges such as health financing gaps, lack of ambulance, and infrastructure, as well as the no-bed syndrome and qualified health professionals.

Mr Kwame Dzikunu, the Executive Director of the Foundation, who made the call at the Seventh African Health Legendary Awards in Accra, called for critical review of the health sector performance and the need to adopt measurable indicators to reward outstanding performances and innovations as a benchmark for others to emulate.

The Awards, attracted key players in the health sector, aimed at recognising outstanding health institutions, professionals and related agencies during the year under review.

The event organisers rewarded deserving medical doctors and other health workers in recognition of their meritorious service to humanity and excellent service to clients and patients.

Mr Dzikunu said the Awards sought to recognise the efforts and contributions of individuals and institution that had impacted the overall health delivery in the country and beyond.

It provided a suitable platform to highlight innovation and use of best practices in the healthcare industry to foster a sense of pride for personnel working in the health sector.

Nana Amampane Boateng Twum II, Paramount Chief of Nyenehene in the Ashanti Region, who is the Patron of the Foundation, lauded the award winners, saying healthcare delivery is indispensable in the lives of the people.

He said there is the need for the continuous education of health workers and to uphold standards comparable to international best practices.

Nana Boateng Twum asked the various regulatory bodies to intensify monitoring of the activities of drugs peddlers and sanction those breaching the law.

There were fraternal messages from key stakeholders in the health sector including Food and Drugs Authority, Traditional Medicine Council and International Maritime Hospital.

Dr Felix Kwaku Gamsesu of Holy Trinity was adjudged the Best Health Chief Executive Officer of the Year and Dr Mac Dzadosi, won the African Young Personality of the Year.

