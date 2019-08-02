news, story, article

By Dennis Osei Gyamfi, GNA

Accra, Aug. 2, GNA - Dr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, a former Minister for Trade and Industries, has called on students to learn to discover their natural talents and make the needed effort to develop them.

Speaking to students of the Armed Forces Senior High School as part of the African Business Centre for Development Education’s (ABCDE) fourth career guidance series for students, he said, “Look through what God has blessed you with and see how you can nurture it”.

The event was held under the theme: “How to choose and focus on your career path”.

Dr Spio-Garbrah, who is the Executive Chairman of ABCDE, urged the students to “do something with your talent so that you don’t go out and join the association of unemployed graduates”.

He said education was not a guarantee to secure jobs and urged the students to engage in handicrafts and also seek to use the internet wisely.

Dr Spio-Garbrah said it did not matter how many times one fell in life but rather how fast one was able to rise from falling.

“Begin to share knowledge with your parents who don’t agree with what you want to do, or speak to an elderly person to talk on your behalf,” he added.

Mr Emmanuel Gyimah, the Co-founder of Techsys Africa Project, urged the students to find their passion and work hard towards developing it.

He said there was the need to develop an attitude of hard work and believe in whatever you do to succeed.

Mr Clifford Tetteh, the National Communications Manager of ABCDE, said the career guidance was the fourth in series for SHS adding that the other three were held at Achimota School, St. Thomas Aquinas, and Accra Wesley Girls.

He said the guidance was aimed at developing the students to choose the right career path to become a useful citizens.

ABCDE is a Ghanaian based Pan-Africa Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) committed to mentorship, provision of scholarships, and skills development of secondary and tertiary students as well as helping to provide them with internship and job recruitment opportunities.

GNA