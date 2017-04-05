Accra, April 5, GNA - The General Manager of De United Foods Industries Ltd (DUFIL) Mahesh Shah has emphasised the need to inculcate the culture of discipline among children so that they would grow up as better citizens. He said discipline was an essential tool required in every endeavour of life and therefore imperative that children were assisted at their early ages to know its relevance. DUFI

Mr. Shah made these comments when the current national champion of Spelling Bee Lily Tugbah and the executives of Young Educators Foundation, organisers of the competition called on him.



He said discipline was an essential tool required in every endeavour of life and therefore imperative that children were assisted at their early ages to know its relevance.

DUFIL is the brand owner of Indomie in Ghana and has been the lead sponsor of Spelling Bee in Ghana and other programmes targeted at the development of children.

Mr. Shah made these comments when the current national champion of Spelling Bee Lily Tugbah and the executives of Young Educators Foundation, organisers of the competition called on him.

He said Ms. Tugbah’s success was borne out of the discipline to sit and learn to spell words and know their meaning.

“If you are not disciplined, there is no way you can sit to learn as many words as Lily did.”

He emphasised that people who ended up being successful did so largely because they were disciplined with their chosen professions.

Ms. Tugbah endured 7 gruelling rounds of spelling before becoming an eventual winner in the finals that had 197 spellers.

She will represent Ghana at the US competition later in the year.

The Young Educators Foundation led by the Country Director Eugenia Tachie-Menson was at DUFIL to show appreciation for supporting the Spelling Bee competition in Ghana.

The Country Director said they would continue to work hard to ensure that the competition remained an important platform to groom children and urged the company to continue to support the cause.

