Asamankese (E/R), June 6, GNA – The West Akim Municipal Director of Education, Madam Rebecca Ayisah, has warned the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates, to refrain from any form of malpractices. She told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after going round some of the examination centres at Asamankese on Wednesday, that it has been her prayer that the candidates would instil

Asamankese (E/R), June 6, GNA – The West Akim Municipal Director of Education, Madam Rebecca Ayisah, has warned the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates, to refrain from any form of malpractices.

She told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after going round some of the examination centres at Asamankese on Wednesday, that it has been her prayer that the candidates would instil discipline in their approach to their papers.

“The BECE is on-going in all the examination centres”, she said, and warned candidates to desist from “cheating” on others.

Madam Rebecca Ayisah warned further that the West African Examination Council (WAEC) would arrest unscrupulous people who would try to help any candidate with any foreign material.

She pointed out that candidates caught in examination malpractices would have their papers cancelled and that, the percentage of their respective schools and the districts would also be affected.

GNA