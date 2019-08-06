news, story, article

By Edward Williams, GNA

Hohoe (V/R), Aug. 06, GNA - Mr. Ayuba M. Aguda, Volta Regional Vice Chairman of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has said the delivery of quality education was dependent on the professional competence of trained teachers.

He therefore reiterated the commitment of GNAT to offering regular in service training and educational workshops for teachers to keep them abreast with developments in the teaching field.

The Vice Chairman said such trainings would help update the knowledge and skills of members and keep them professional in and out of the school environment.

Mr. Aguda was speaking at the opening ceremony of the 57th Annual GNAT/CTF Professional workshop for teachers of Volta and Oti regions held at the St. Francis College of Education in Hohoe of the Volta region.

The one week professional workshop organised under the auspices of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) in collaboration with the Canadian Teachers Federation (CTF) saw about 330 participants made up of Basic School administrators and teachers from Basic and Senior High Schools from the two regions in attendance.

Mr Aguda said the workshop was aimed at providing practical step by step approach to handling difficult topics in the core subjects and administration in public schools, and to build the professional competence of participants and strengthen their hold on the job.

He said the non-payment of salary arrears and the illegal deduction by GES/SIC which resurfaced on payslips of members were some challenges the teacher was facing with the employer.

Mr Aguda called on affected members of the Association to submit their particulars to the appropriate authorities for redress, saying, leadership of the Association was working for the arrears to be paid and deductions refunded and stopped.

Ms. Gifty Apanbil, Deputy General Secretary of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) in-charge of professional development said the GNAT was ensuring that members had their skills sharpened at all times.

"We find ourselves in a job that requires continuous learning because we provide knowledge and this knowledge has to be continuously upgraded. If we are not upgrading ourselves, we won’t be able to provide our children the right skills and the right knowledge they need, "she said.

The Deputy General Secretary said the various courses such as Basic School Administration was to equip school administrators with skills to enable them effectively manage basic schools as well as mentor new teachers posted to their schools.

She said all participants would undergo training in gender equity issues to enable them provide conducive environment for both male and female school children.

Ms. Apanbil said the Association provided library services nationwide with the addition of electronic libraries (E-Libraries) to effectively equip teachers in upgrading their skills.

She however bemoaned treatment of teachers and misuse of school properties in some communities and called on community members to partner teachers in the delivery of quality education.

Madam Enyonam Afi Amafugah, Volta Regional Director of Ghana Education Service (GES) called for regular platforms that would keep teachers abreast with latest skills and new knowledge.

She said Mathematics, Integrated Science and English Language were three vital subjects children were supposed to excel in but sometimes, approach to those subjects by teachers left much to-be-desired, with students finding problems with the subjects.

