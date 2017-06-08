By Iddi Yire, GNA Accra, June 7, GNA - Dr John Kwaku Mensah Mawutor, the Dean, School of Graduate Studies, University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) has called on accountants to champion the fight against corruption in the country. He said corruption hampered socio-economic development and there was the need for the accountants to play a major role in fighting the menace. He explai

Accra, June 7, GNA - Dr John Kwaku Mensah Mawutor, the Dean, School of Graduate Studies, University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) has called on accountants to champion the fight against corruption in the country.

He said corruption hampered socio-economic development and there was the need for the accountants to play a major role in fighting the menace.

He explained that this was achievable because accountants were the ones in-charge of the internal control systems in every institution.

Dr Mawutor made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at the launch of the maiden edition of the National Accounting Quiz; on the theme: "The Significance of Practical Education to Economic Development”.

It is being organised by the Young Professional Accountants Network (YPAN) Ghana, a group that aims at bringing all young Accountants under one umbrella to impact the economy.

The event focuses on exposing students to the practical aspect of the accountancy profession.

Dr Mawutor said if accountants would allow corruption to be swept under the carpet, then obviously they were part of the menace; stating that “accountants must allow the systems to work, as a gate keeper when you open the gate anybody enters”.

The Dean said there was also a need for the organisers to consider Information Technology (IT).

He explained that today, accountancy was not only about book keeping, but rather integrating the profession into a system, an enterprise system.

"If they really want to make an impact then they should consider a higher proportion of IT in our various curricula," he added.

Mr Oheneba Kwabena Kena, the Executive Director, YPAN said the National Accounting Quiz which was the first of its kind across the accounting sector would also expose students to the ethics of the profession.

He said students were suppose to abide with such ethics to be able to help fight corruption, and as well believed that when students understand the practical accounting on the field they become innovative to curb corruption.

The Executive Director announced that the quiz was scheduled for October.

He said it would cover IT in accounting and corruption.

He again noted that it would be in five stages; the group stage, one eighth stage, through to the quarter finals, semi finals, and the grand final.

Mr Kena noted that there would be 16 participating schools such as the University of Ghana, the University of Cape Coast, the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and the University College of Management Studies.

Mr Patrick Nana Kena, Chairman, Advisory Services, YPAN said if one’s attitude was not stronger than the temptation, one could never overcome the temptation of corruption.

He said it was therefore, important that ethics was made a key factor in our professional studies.

He urged government to tackle the corruption from the point of view of attitude, because corruption was an act of attitude.

Mr Kena, who is also the Chairman of the Kena Group, tasked accountants to uphold the values of the profession, to help build a sustainable economy.

