Fumbisi (U/E), June 8, GNA - Mr Daniel Kwame Gariba, the Builsa South District Chief Executive, on Wednesday urged BECE candidates not to panic but do their best in the examinations so as to qualify for the free education package.

He re-affirmed government’s commitment to improving the education sector by implementing various policies and interventions such as the free SHS policy.

Mr Gariba said this when he toured the two examination centres in the district.

He urged the students to work hard and answer all the questions put before them to the best of their ability.

The DCE later presented some assorted drinks and biscuits worth about GHȼ4000.00 to the candidates.

A total of 529 candidates made up of 288 males and 241 females absentees are partaking in the examinations in the Builsa South District.

