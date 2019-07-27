news, story, article

By Samuel Dodoo, GNA

Accra, July 27, GNA – Mr Yussif Adam, the Headteacher of the Da Awatul Islamic Primary School, has appealed to the Ablekuma Central Municipal Assembly to aid it construct a Junior High School (JHS) classroom block.

He said the lack of the classrooms at the school interrupts the academic progression of the students who seek to continue their education at other places far from their vicinity.

Mr Adam made the appeal when the school, located at Sabon Zongo, held its 4th graduation and speech and prize-giving day.

The event was held under the theme: “Ensuring Quality Education, the Role of Parents and Teachers”.

Mr Adam called on the Assembly, the Ghana Education Service (GES) and other stakeholders to intervene and solve the school land litigation to pave way for the expansion of structures for the provision of quality education.

He said the school with a population of 245 pupils has only one computer and this is a major hindrance to the teaching and learning of Information Communication and Technology (ICT).

“The Member of Parliament for the area is playing his part in helping to solve the school’s problems but the support from others are most welcome,” he said.

Mr Evans Gati of the Accra Metropolitan Education Directorate of the GES, urged teachers to exhibit high sense of professionalism in their work to achieve the quality education that the nation is yearning for.

Mr Abdulai Alhassan Issifu, the Coordinating Director of the Ablekuma Central Municipal Assembly, on behalf of the Municipal Chief Executive, Madam Mariama Amui entreated parents not to shirk their responsibility in ensuring that their wards are educated.

Madam Jane Amerley Oku, the former Assembly Woman for the area, who chaired the function, said education plays an important role in the growth of a child and the development of a nation and asked parents to do all they could to let their children be in school.

In a related development, the Lartebiokorshie ‘2’ Primary School also held its graduation ceremony with a call on the local authorities to stop squatters from using the school for illegal activities.

Madam Christiana Anim, the Headmistress of the School who made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the activities of the miscreants was affecting teaching and learning and appealed for the fencing of the school.

She said community members have also turned the school’s compound into a refuse dump- a situation which is creating health challenges for teachers and children.

Madam Anim appealed to individuals and institutions to supply the school with computers, saying “teaching of Information Communication and Technology has become our greatest challenge as we teach 134 children in the upper primary with only two laptops.”

She said in spite of the challenges of the school, it had chalked a lot of academic success, adding “some of our past students are in Saint Augustine College who came first in the recent Science and Mathematics Quiz,” and appealed for more support to enhance quality learning in the school.

The Headmistress said the school would be 60 years by 2020, but still remained a primary school without a Junior High School and called on the educational authorities to provide one to help the students have smooth learning process.

Madam Anim appealed for the provision of dustbins to ensure the proper disposal of refuse and good environmental sanitation in the school.

