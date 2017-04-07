By Elizabeth Kankam-Boadu, GNA Kumasi, April, 7, GNA – Professor Ebenezer and Mrs Theodosia Jackson, co-founders of the Jackson College of Education (JCE), spearheading quality private teacher training education in the country through distance learning, have moved one notch higher with the establishment of a philanthropic Foundation to support brilliant but needy students in professional develo

By Elizabeth Kankam-Boadu, GNA

Kumasi, April, 7, GNA – Professor Ebenezer and Mrs Theodosia Jackson, co-founders of the Jackson College of Education (JCE), spearheading quality private teacher training education in the country through distance learning, have moved one notch higher with the establishment of a philanthropic Foundation to support brilliant but needy students in professional development.

Mrs Jackson, co-chair of the funding body christened “The Jackson Foundation”, told newsmen in Kumasi that the initiative was in line with the vision to provide equal, equitable and sustainable quality career development opportunities to deprived untrained teachers and new entrants, especially in rural communities, to the teaching field.

This was in media interaction after a well-attended official launch at Golden Tulip Hotel in Kumasi.

The ceremony saw 15 exceptional but needy students including five women, being awarded with a GH₵ 3,500.00 scholarship package each. The package also went with an undisclosed cash for their upkeep.

“With a vision to give equal opportunities to all, the Jackson Foundation was established to reduce inequalities –poverty/gender gap and physical challenges”, she added.

Mrs Jackson said the charitable body seeks funding to facilitate a well-structured financial aid - scholarship scheme for brilliant but deprived including the physically-challenged, Award for Women Empowerment, Award for Early Childhood Trainees and Award for French Studies Trainees.

Community Engagement Training and Professional Training Programmes, the provision of First Class Learning facilities, as well as forming a critical cohort of both students and a formidable alumni to develop the next leaders in education, are the other thematic areas of the Foundation.

The Co-chair who is also the Principal of the JCE, said the Scholarship scheme aims at covering 100 beneficiaries living in rural communities each year to help address the widening Pupil-Teacher-Ration (PTR).

Mr. Jacob A.M Kor, Director-General of the Ghana Education Service, lauded the couple for their immeasurable contribution to education delivery in the country by founding the JCE in 2009 which has produced 6,171 graduates saying “this had made a significant impact on education delivery in Ghana”.

He called on all and sundry to contribute generously to the Foundation to support worthy cause.

Mr Kor commended Mrs Jackson, a renowned educationist and counsellor of international repute for her exceptional philanthropic deeds over the years and urged her to keep it up.

Mr. Richard Ahiadeke, the best student of JCE and a scholarship beneficiary, moved the audience to tears when he told a chilling story of how it became almost impossible for him to access education after the demise of both parents.

He on behalf of all beneficiaries thanked the couple for the kindness.

GNA