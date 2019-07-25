news, story, article

By Stephen Asante/Florence Afriyie Mensah, GNA

Kumasi, July 25, GNA - The College of Engineering (CoE) of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has been awarded US$17.4 million as grant by the World Bank to enhance its training in water and environmental, transport and logistics, energy and Information, Communication and Technology (ICT).

Professor Mark Adom-Asamoah, Provost of the College, explained that the funding which was under the ‘World Bank Africa Centres of Excellence’, would enable the University to train a minimum of 180 Doctors in Philosophy (PhDs) and 300 Master of Sciences (MScs) students in the next five years.

Additionally, the College has received 330, 000 Canadian dollars from the International Development Research Centre for ‘Innovation Challenge’, aimed at harnessing the engineering potentials of the students.

Prof. Adom-Asamoah, who was addressing the 53rd congregation ceremony of the University, said a further £150, 000 from the United Kingdom (UK) being Aid had also been received by the College to establish a Sub-Saharan Centre for Transport Leadership.

He said in terms of infrastructural development, the College had through Parliamentary approval been allocated a special support by the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund).

He said this is intended to facilitate the construction of a lecture hall complex to receive the first batch of the ‘free Senior High School (SHS)’ students in 2020.

A total of 866 undergraduate and 56 post-graduate students graduated, with 238 out of the figure passing out in the First Class Division.

Prof. Adom-Asamoah said the CoE continued to contribute its quota to the nation’s development agenda, stressing that in line with this, the various departments and research centres had trained over 500 local and 100 international participants in workshops, organized across Ghana, Senegal and Cote d’Ivoire.

He expressed the College’s gratitude to Vodafone Ghana for donating GH?150, 000 to enable the University to create study rooms for academic purposes.

The Provost hinted that the University through the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Kwasi Obiri-Danso, had signed a Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with some leading academic institutions to facilitate collaborative research nationally and internationally.

They include the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, and the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology.

