news, story, article

By Anthony Amoah, GNA

Juapong (V/R), July 31, GNA - Child Rights Clubs have been introduced to 28 communities in the Asuogyaman and Tongu areas.

The clubs established by Compassion International (Ghana), a Christian non-profit organisation, has been partnering 337 churches in Ghana to run child and youth development programmes including the release of 86,734 children and young people from poverty.

At the launch of some of the clubs at Juapong, Mr Alex Adenyo, the partnership facilitator of Asuogyaman Cluster of Projects, urged parents to intensify their efforts at creating a conducive environment for children to learn and express their talents to their full potentials.

He expressed his gratitude for the support of stakeholders, especially parents and the participating churches, in protecting the rights of children.

Mr George Amevor, a child rights advocate, told the participants to promote child rights and protection issues for better life and for a sound society.

The Asuogyaman Cluster of Projects, with a total of 4,016 beneficiary children, operates in 14 communities, including; Juapong, Kpong, South Senchi, Atimpoku, Akwamufie, Adjena, Gyakiti, Apeguso, Mpakadan, Fintey, Asikuma, Labolabo, Boso and Akosombo-Pupuni.

In a related development, Mr. Richard Baku, the partnership facilitator for the Tongu Cluster of Projects, said that Compassion International will continue to partner parents, churches and other stakeholders to give sound education and welfare to children in a bid to eliminate poverty.

“Let us stop paying mere lip service to the protection of children’s rights. Let us be proactive in advocating for children’s rights and accelerate our collective efforts to end child abuse in our communities now,” Mr Baku urged.

Mr Israel Akrobortu, the Volta Regional Director for the Department of Children, said the failure to protect the rights of children was a crime against children and that efforts should be made by all stakeholders to protect children against child marriage, child labour, defilement, trafficking, kidnapping, substance abuse, among others.

On security issues, Detective Sergeant Courage Akpaloo of the Sogakope Divisional Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of Ghana Police Service, told the participants to report abuses and criminal cases against children to the right authorities for actions to be taken on them.

The Tongu Cluster of Projects, with 4,102 beneficiary children, operates in 14 communities: Sogakope, Mafi-Adidome, Mafi-Kumase, Mafi-Dove, Mafi-Devime, Mafi-Asiekpe, Mafi-Gidikpoe, Mafi-Anfoe, Mafi-Zongo, Vome, Volo, New Bakpa, Kpoviadzi and Afiadenyigba.

GNA