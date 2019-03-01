news, story, article

By Julius K. Satsi/Josephine Dodoo, GNA



Accra, March 1, GNA - The GH Media and Cosmetology School on Friday officially matriculated 349 new students with a call on all media personnel and journalism students to cherish and guard media freedom in the country.

Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfuor, the National Organising Secretary of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), said media freedom in the country has been ranked as one of the best in the world.

He urged all stakeholders of the media including the fresh students to cherish and uphold the freedom enjoyed by the media and adhere to the ethics of the media profession.

The school’s 11th matriculation also witnessed the official admission of 290 students for the Media School and 59 students for the Cosmetology School who took the matriculation oath.

Mr Dwumfuor, who is also the Managing Director of Atinka Media Village (AMV), said journalism like some other professions was not a choice but a calling, which ought to be practiced with integrity and professionalism.

He urged the youth to eschew laziness and allow themselves to be trained in an appropriate vocation to meet industry requirement adding that the GH Media School has in the past, churned out some of the best media personnel.

Mr Leslie Addo Listowel, the Rector of the GH Media and Cosmetology School, said the school was committed to training its graduates to be competent, competitive and relevant in the job market.

He said due to the difficult nature of the training, many students are unable to sail through to the end and urged the determined ones to remain committed to their vision and ensure that they completed their courses successfully.

Mr Listowel urged the fresh students to develop the desire by having a strong wish in life, “see what you want to become from now and desire it, which will guide your steps and influence the decisions you make each day”.

Mr Samuel Love Kofie Doe, the Deputy Director of the Ghana Education Service and the Head of Test Development at the Technical Examination Unit, urged the fresh students to attend to their training with seriousness as technical education is very critical to the nation’s development.

He urged the students to see every challenge they encounter on the path of their training as a channel for success and development adding that no one becomes a champion without finishing a race.

GNA