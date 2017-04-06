By Albert Futukpor, GNA Chondema (UER), Apr 07, GNA - A children’s playground comprising a canopy walk-way, merry-go-round and seesaw facilities have been constructed for the Chondema Primary School in the Builsa North District of the Upper East Region (UER). Learning Through Play (LTP) materials including Abacus, map puzzle, and sorting height and size games have also been presented to the Ti

By Albert Futukpor, GNA

Chondema (UER), Apr 07, GNA - A children’s playground comprising a canopy walk-way, merry-go-round and seesaw facilities have been constructed for the Chondema Primary School in the Builsa North District of the Upper East Region (UER).

Learning Through Play (LTP) materials including Abacus, map puzzle, and sorting height and size games have also been presented to the Tiedema R/C Primary School in the Builsa North District of UER.

The facilities, made available to both schools by Tuma Kavi Development Association (TKDA), a Tamale-based non-governmental organisation, with support from the Christian Children’s Fund of Canada, were to create a conducive environment for pupils at both schools to grow well.

Reverend Mrs Nantogma Sanatu, Executive Director of TKDA, who handed over the facilities to authorities of beneficiary schools at Chondema, said TKDA had also sponsored the education of some of the pupils in the area.

Rev Mrs Nantogma assured that TKDA would continue to work in the area to improve on the lot of the people as well as create a future of hope for children and their families in the communities.

She encouraged residents of the area to embrace the Village Savings and Loans Association initiative to save money to support the education of their children as well as improve their incomes for development.

She urged beneficiary schools to take good care of the facilities to benefit many pupils.

Mr Clement Abakisi, Builsa North District Director of Education underscored the importance of education in the lives of individuals advising residents to support the education of their children to enable them to realise their full potential.

Mr Abakisi commended TKDA for its contribution to education delivery in the district saying the facilities provided would greatly enhance the education of pupils in the area as they learnt through playing that made their brains active.

Mr Johnson Avalley, Headmaster of Chondema Primary School expressed gratitude to TKDA for equipping the school with the facilities and appealed to other organisations and the government to help build an Information and Communication Technology laboratory for the school.

GNA