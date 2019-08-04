news, story, article

By Isaac Kwaku Gyedu, GNA

Bibiani (WN) Aug. 4, GNA - Mr Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu, the Western North Regional Minister has given "WASSCE results scratch cards" to more than seven hundred students from various communities in the Bibiani Municipality who completed their WASSCE this year to check their results.

The beneficiaries communities were; Bibiani, Awaso, Anhwiaso, Chirano and Sefwi Bekwai all in the western region.

Mr Aboagye Gyedu who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Constituency in an interview with Ghana News Agency, said transforming education was part of his campaign promises.

“Education has been my foremost priority and I will ensure that quality education is given to my people, I have been doing this for the past four years,” he added.

The Minister said, he was hopeful that the more SHS leavers would enrol into the College of Health established two years ago in Bibiani, for the Municipality to get trained health personnel to work in the health facilities in the region.

The MP has for the past four years been organising free vacation classes for SHS students who are on vacation and this year's was ongoing.

Mr Aboagye Gyedu who has spent two terms as MP wants his constituents to give him the third mandate as a legislator to continue with his good work.

For his part, Mr Alfred Amoah the Municipal Chief Executive for Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai , thanked the MP for his good work done adding that, “I have been working together with the MP since I was appointed as the MCE, and whatever development that takes place in the municipality is between the MP's lobby and myself".

The MCE also lauded the President, Akufo Addo for the implementation of the Free SHS Policy, saying, “The Free SHS Policy has brought relief to parents who had over the years been burdened with the payment of exorbitant school fees of their children.

He pointed out that nationally, the elimination of the financial constraints faced by many parents at the commencement of each academic year has created equal access to education for all qualified JHS graduates.

