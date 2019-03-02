news, story, article

By Christopher Tetteh, GNA

Sunyani, March 02, GNA-The lecturers of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) have been advised to be positive and progressive at all times to enhance holistic development of the institution and the country at large.

Professor Emmanuel Opuni-Frimpong, the Pro-Vice Chancellor (Pro-VC) of the University gave the advice when he spoke at the opening of the UENR-Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU) Professional Development Interactive Seminar (PDIS) under the Climate Impact Research Capacity Leadership Enhancement (CIRCLE)-Institutional Strengthening Programme (ISP) of the University.

This, according Prof. Opuni-Frimpong was because a well-equipped human resource, contributed massively to the growth and development of an institution and its host community and beyond.

“CIRCLE is an initiative of the Department for International Development (DfID) of the United Kingdom Agency for International Development (UKAID) to develop the skills and research output of early career African researchers in the field of climate change and its local impacts on development and also supports its partnering institutions through the ISP”.

The seminar, he UENR Faculty Members' Professional Development and Mentor-Mentee Paring workshop was supported by UKAID and the ACU.

The one-day event was to groom and build the skills and competencies of the participants from the University for them to know the “tit bits”, fundamentals and “everything necessary” in research and its publication to facilitate their professional development.

Prof. Opuni-Frimpong noted the programme was an indispensable tool to the development of every institution as it enhanced the mandate to effectively teach and conduct research.

He therefore, hoped it would provide UENR’s next generation of scholars the opportunity for their academic capabilities, capacities and competencies to be translated into positive teaching, learning and research.

Prof. Opuni-Frimpong lauded the ISP programme, saying, since the University joined it in 2014, it had supported Management of the institution with mutual benefit for the Mentor and Mentee while it had also empowered the University towards achieving its goals.

He noted that the ISP was not only helping the individual researcher to identify his or her weakness to work on them better, but was also assisting to identify strengths and qualities to improve on them, whilst positively impacting the environment.

Dr. Mrs. Mercy Derkyi, the Coordinator of Research Development Framework (RDF) under the CIRCLE initiative, added that, CIRCLE-ISP provided a platform for journal publication in African Universities.

According to her, beside other objectives, “the programme is to empower” a beneficiary institution to embrace the capacity development of its early researchers, adding that, mentoring provided nurturing support that allowed the early researchers to grow within their field and institutions for strong leadership.

Some topics discussed by renowned researchers during the programme included “The Joy of Publishing”, “Developing Research Development Framework and Purpose Roadmap” and “Supervising Graduate and Undergraduate Students”.

Others were “Academic Mobility, Networking and Visibility Opportunities”, “Balancing Teaching, Research and Service to Community”, “Ethics in Research” and “Awareness on UENR Mentoring Policy”.

The seminar was followed by another two-day Mentor-Mentee Paring workshop also at the UENR Sunyani campus.

GNA