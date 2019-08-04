news, story, article

By Emmanuel Todd, GNA

Accra, August 04, GNA - The Reverend Dr Daniel Ayembila, National Director Assemblies of God (A/G), Education Unit has urged teachers to train Basic school pupils with principles and values to become patriotic citizens.

He said the formative stages of every child was very important and patents and teachers must not take it for granted.

Rev. Ayembila said this the 10th Anniversary and Graduation Celebration of the Holy Ghost A/G Academy Jericho, Ashiaman on Saturday.

The celebration was on the theme; "Basic School Education the Social Responsibility of the Church."

He said if these young ones were trained with patriotic values, the country would be a better place.

He said it was the collective responsibility of the Education Unit, the school, teachers, parents as well as stakeholders to train up the children in the way they should go and when they are old, they would not depart from it.

"A child is a child despite their tribe, religious affiliations or race, they deserve equal treatment and equal opportunity to good education.

He said the future of the world was dependent on the church and its educational systems and the A/G education unit had put in measures to achieve such goals to support the vision of government to provide quality education.

He said the medium of education had changed over the years and children must be trained not to only pass examinations but to learn for life.

"We are responsible to build the young ones to become responsible citizens and we can only achieve this if parents, teachers and stakeholders work hand-in-hand”, he added.

Rev. Thomas Henry Quamson, the founder of the School said that every great thing started small and it was needful that the small beginnings of the children be taken seriously.

He said the school, which begun with one student 10 years ago, had grown with 300 students enrolled and 25 teachers on its staff roll.

He said 42 students have been registered for the Basic Education Certificate Examinations in the 2016/2017 and 2018/2019 academic years.

He said all candidates passed with flying colours and had their first choice schools.

Pastor George Gbafa who chaired urged the graduands to put in much effort in their studies as they climbed the academic ladder.

He commended parents, teachers and all stakeholders for their efforts and asked them not to relent on their responsibility to give the pupils the best of Christian education.

GNA