Accra, June 9, GNA - The 2017 Basic Education Certificate Examinations which commenced on Monday June 5, across the country has come to an end without any complaint of malpractices.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) and West African Examinations Council (WAEC) deployed security agencies to ensure that the candidates wrote the examinations in a secured environment free from all forms of intimidation and malpractices.

A total of 468,053 candidates sat for this year’s BECE which ended on June 9, 2017.

Out of the total number of candidates, 241,148 were males, while 226,905 were females.

Ghana News Agency visited Kinbu Centre in the Accra Metropolis and observed that students were celebrating after the last paper, indicating some forms of serene environment.

Attempts by GNA to interview some invigilators and students proved futile.

