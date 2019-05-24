news, story, article

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA

Abakobon (Ash), May 24, GNA – Mr. Alexander Frimpong, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Asante-Akim South has stated that the Assembly would not countenance any form of attack on teachers in the Municipality.

He said the Assembly would deal ruthlessly with any individual or persons who may take the law into their hands and attack teachers performing their legitimate duties for the country.

“We won’t tolerate attacks on teachers”, the MCE warned at separate ceremonies at Abakobon and Juaso to commission two classroom blocks.

The projects were; six-unit classroom block for Abakobon M/A Primary, which was built from the Assembly’s common fund and a kindergarten block for the Juaso M/A Primary with funding from the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFUND).

Delivering his address to inaugurate the two projects, the MCE said the provision of modern infrastructure in various schools would amount to nothing without highly-motivated teachers.

He said the role of teachers in quality education could not be undermined, adding that, teachers did not deserve to be attacked while rendering core services.

He therefore entreated community members to give teachers maximum support when they were training their own children for them and refrain from such attacks at the least provocation.

The Assembly, he noted, would not condone such lawlessness and charged community leaders to lead the fight against the practice which is inimical to academic performance and development.

He said government would continue to invest in infrastructural development at the basic level of education to give true meaning to the free the senior high school policy.

He gave the assurance that the Assembly would evenly spread development projects across the Municipality, but stressed the need for proper maintenance of the facilities.

Owosoadoto Oduro Frimpong, the Kyidomhene of Juaso praised government for the provision of the kindergarten block, which he said was a source of worry for a long time, considering the deplorable conditions under which the children were studying.

GNA