By Alex Ofori Agyekum, GNA

Kwame Ntow (E/R), March 1, GNA - The ARK Development Organisation has donated school uniforms and learning materials to the Kwame Ntow D/A Primary School in the Akuapem South District of the Eastern Region.

Mr Kwadwo Boahene, the Board Chairman of the organization who presented the items said the donation would not be a nine-day-wonder and that they would continue to assist the school to produce good future leaders.

He advised the school children to take their lessons serious for them to score good marks that would help them further their education.

Nana Oppong Kwafo II, the Odikro of Kwame Ntow in the Akuapem South District of the Eastern Region in an interview with the Ghana News Agency expressed gratitude to the ARK Development Organisation for its support in education in the area.

He said the assistance being provided by the organisation would help produce knowledgeable future adults for the development and the economic growth of the nation.

Nana Oppong Kwafo urged parents and guardians to do their best to enrol their children in school as the government was playing its part by providing the free education.

Mr Emmanuel Kwafo Mintah, the Project Director of the ARK Development Organisation mentioned some other assistance provided for the community as a four-classroom block with office, store room, and a 10-seater toilet facility.

He said the organization perceived education as a prerequisite for economic growth and development, hence the support.

Mr Mintah called on the members of the Parent Teacher Association of the school to continuously meet to plan means of assisting the children at home and the school to improve teaching and learning.

Mr Charles Opoku, a staff the school, who received the items expressed gratitude to the ARK Development Organisation and gave the assurance that the materials would be put into good use to enhance teaching and learning.

