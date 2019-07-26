news, story, article

By Kodjo Adams, GNA

Accra, July 26, GNA - Students of St Thomas Aquinas Senior High School (SHS) will now enjoy fibre optic internet connectivity with support from the 1983 year group of the School.

The connectivity covers the headmaster's office, the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) department, the science and maths department and other parts of the school's administration. The fast track internet connectivity is to aid teaching and learning.

The year group also donated two fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, and a 42 inch LED television for the staff common room.

Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the Minister of Communications in a speech read on her behalf said the use of internet had become an accelerator for learning over the years with the help of easy access to phones, tablets and other services.

She said the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications, an agency under the Ministry, had built computer laboratories in some SHS’s to facilitate the advancement of research and education.

The Minister said government was committed to growing the ICT sector by building and expanding its infrastructure in the country.

She said the Ministry had completed the construction of over 800 kilometres of optic fibre in the Eastern part of the country from Accra through Ho to Bawku and connecting the University of Health and Allied Sciences.

Also, the construction of the Western corridor fibre optic is on-going to connect the whole country with high speed internet connectivity.

This, according to the Minister would support virtual learning, E-services and E-applications and enhance the socio-economic development of the country.

She encouraged the school authority to put online security measures in place to keep the internet safe for the students to augment government’s efforts to minimize cyber related issues in the schools.

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Minister of Education also in a speech read for him said the nation's most valuable asset was not its natural resources but its human capital development.

"No country has developed without investing heavily in the education of its citizens and we are fully committed to the growth of services that will improve quality education", he added.

He there was the need to inculcate the culture of science and technology in students, to aid them to climb out of poverty, diseases, squalor and deprivation.

Mr Ben Yeboah, the President of the 1983 Year Group, said the group in 2017 donated three Tablets to the school as part of prizes which were given to best students of the school.

He said it was the hope that other year groups would continue to do their bit in helping to raise the standard of the school to an enviable height.

He urged the school authority to institute a maintenance structure to take good care of the facility, adding that, the group would continue to support the authorities to raise the image of the school.

“We will continue to keep in touch with management of the school and the service providers, Vodafone to ensure that the facility continues to give the maximum service to the students,” he said.

The group appealed to the School authority to look at the idea of turning the school into a boarding school and still have the day option, urging the students to take the National Science and Math’s quiz more seriously.

Mr Paul Kwesi Amoasi Baidoo, the Headmaster of the School commended the year group for the gesture and called on other year groups to come to the assistance of the school.

He appealed for support in the payment of monthly charges for the running of the services, estimated at GHȼ1000.00 a month.

GNA