news, story, article

By Dennis Osei Gyamfi, GNA

Accra, March 1, GNA - The National Executive Committee of Adisadel Old Boys Association (NEC-AOBA) has expressed worry over the transfer of Mr William Kusi-Yeboah, the Headmaster of the School.

A statement signed by Mr Kojo Yankah, the President of the NEC-AOBA, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the Association was “shocked” by the way the Ghana Education Service (GES) handled the whole issue from the investigations conducted. “We are shocked by the outcome of the investigations and we are even more concerned that such an important issue was leaked to the media on the blind side of the Board and Headmaster himself,” it read.

The statement said the reasons given for the transfer in the news publication was unsatisfactory and had brought down the morale on Adisadel campus, which could affect the progress of the School negatively.

“The Headmaster has been responsible for the high academic achievements recorded in the past four years,” it said.

“If the Headmaster has already apologised for some administrative errors, why bring it back?”

The statement said the Association would make its position known to the Board of Governors of the School at an Emergency Meeting on Monday, March 4.

According to a publication in the media on Friday, March 1, the interdicted headmaster of the School has been relieved of his position and redeployed to the Ashanti Regional office of the GES for re-assignment.

The decision to redeploy Mr Kusi-Yeboah was based on recommendations of a committee set-up to investigate various acts of violations of GES procedures.

GNA