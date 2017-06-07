Adaklu Avelebe (V/R), June 7, GNA - The chiefs and people of Adaklu Avelebe, a farming community on Tuesday defied a downpour in celebration of a three-unit classroom block built by Pencils of Promise (PoP), a Non- Governmental Organisation. The block, estimated at 35, 000 dollars, comes with washroom facilities and replaces a shed, which served as classroom for children in the community. Women,

Adaklu Avelebe (V/R), June 7, GNA - The chiefs and people of Adaklu Avelebe, a farming community on Tuesday defied a downpour in celebration of a three-unit classroom block built by Pencils of Promise (PoP), a Non- Governmental Organisation.

The block, estimated at 35, 000 dollars, comes with washroom facilities and replaces a shed, which served as classroom for children in the community.

Women, children and some teachers of the school turned the official commissioning ceremony into a jamboree, drumming and dancing all day despite a downpour.

Mr Victor Tetteh, a teacher at the school, said the commissioning of the classroom block was a-dream-come-true as it would help them to escape dangers of the old death trap shed they were using as classroom.

He said the facility would also help increase pupil enrolment and retention.

Mr Kwame Governs Agbodza, Member of Parliament for Adaklu, initiated the project in 2012 through the NGO to provide a conducive and safe environment for teaching and learning.

The MP said during his election campaign tour of the community, he was moved by how the children walked several kilometres to learn under sheds without trained teachers, and therefore contacted the NGO for support.

Mr Agbodza said the NGO assisted them financially while the community provided unskilled labour, sand and chippings.

He reiterated his commitment to support education in the district and to promote academic excellence.

Mr Michael Dougherty, Chief Executive Officer, PoP, said providing the classroom block was a great accomplishment and appealed to members of the community to take care of the facility for future generations and called on them to see the school as a place of possibility where dreams would be nurtured.

Mr Freeman Gokah, Country Director, PoP, said his outfit had constructed 13 classroom projects in the district and called on community members and stakeholders in education to help children to realise their dreams.

GNA