Accra, April 21, GNA - The Accra Technical University (ATU) is collaborating with the University of Maryland, USA, under the Ocean City Initiative Programme, to offer ATU students pursuing Hotel and Catering programmes to have practical exposure abroad.

The programme will provide the students with a three-month internship at the Maryland University to build their practical skills and enhance their leadership capabilities to contribute to Ghana’s development.

Professor Edmund Ameko, the Acting Interim Vice Chancellor of ATU, said this in Accra at the University’s 17th Congregation on Saturday of which 2,870 students graduated in Bachelor of Technology and Higher National Diploma from the schools of Engineering Sciences, Arts and Business.

Prof. Ameko said the University held discussions with a Korean Technology Group to set up a state-of-the art 3D Creative Laboratory, which would be used to train and equip students with skills and expertise needed to create products in 3D.

He stated that the 3D laboratory would serve as an incubation centre for business development and entrepreneurship.

“As part of the collaboration, the Korean Group will assist ATU to set up another laboratory for the design and assembling of drones to be deployed for research and commercial purposes in the sub-region,” he said.

The University had also partnered with the Accra Metropolitan Assembly and the Ga West Municipal Assembly to provide the framework for cooperation for industry and academia alliances in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

Prof. Ameko said the collaboration would focus on joint researches and projects to help improve the standards of living in the city, provide opportunities for skills development and organisation of seminars, workshops and certificate courses.

“The University has collaborated with the Greater Accra Regional Hospital to provide practical training of students in Medical Laboratory Science, curriculum development and research,” he said.

Prof. Ameko said the University’s Governing Council had made provision in the 2018 Budget for the upgrading of four guestrooms and hospitality training facility to provide world class training in hospitality management.

It is also constructing four laboratories and workshops for the Mechanical Engineering, Furniture Design and Production, Electrical and Electronics Engineering and the Building Technology and Civil Engineering programmes at the new campus at Mpemehuasem.

Students offering Engineering and Science programmes would no longer have written examinations for practical courses but would rather be examined in the laboratories and workshops during the end of semester examinations.

Prof. Ameko advised the graduates to use the knowledge acquired to improve their lives and that of others and continue to upgrade their competences to succeed in the world of work.

Mr Kojo Addae-Mensah, the Chief Executive Officer of Databank, urged the graduates to adopt the habit of early investment towards their future development.

He advised the graduates not to follow short-cut approaches to success but be disciplined and work hard to realise their future ambitions.

“Do not compromise your values to make an extra income; do not fall into the web of corruption because it is not glamorous to be corrupt. You can make it without being corrupt,” Mr Addae-Mensah said.

He implored the graduates to work with dignity, insist on the right thing being done, be humble and learn from others, and find a problem to solve since solving problems makes the most money.

Mr Gideon Bempoh emerged the Best Graduating Student for the HND School of Business and Management while Ms Happy Tsagli won the Best Graduating Student for the HND in Fashion and Textiles.

