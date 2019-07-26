news, story, article

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA

Accra, July 26, GNA - The Accra College of Medicine has offered a full scholarship worth $75,000.00 to one of the finalists of the just ended National Science and Math’s Quiz held at the Accra Conference Centre.

The Accra College of Medicine have two finalists from the past two years being offered fully funded scholarship to study medicine.

This year’s NMSQ saw three schools going into the finals with St Augustine’s College in the Central Region emerged as the winner.

Among the three schools that qualified to the finals namely, St. Peters Senior High School, St. Augustine’s College and Presbyterian Boys Senior High school, three students have expressed interest in studying medicine and are ready for the opportunity offered by the Accra College of Medicine.

The President of the College, Professor Mrs. Afua Hesse, was excited with the expressed interest from the students and said they would be taken through the selection process to choose one student to be given the scholarship.

She said, “We are looking for someone who truly encompasses our mission, vision and most importantly our core values”.

According to her, the two students currently under scholarship in the school were living up to expectation with both topping their class.

“This is something that gives me hope and I’ll be expecting similar from the next student that will get the opportunity to study in the college. I believe that, the training these students go through during their preparation towards the National Science and Math’s Quiz makes them lateral thinkers which make them fit into their learning style.”

She applauded the organizers of the NMSQ programme and pledged the college’s continual support and yearly scholarship to one student who desires to study medicine and has the will power.

Master Bright Asiedu, the first runner up in the 2017 edition of the NSMQ and now a second year medical student, said the scholarship had given him the opportunity to pursue his dream of becoming a medical doctor.

To him, “the school’s state of the art facilities as well as the small class capacity makes learning interesting and much easier and this is something I will always be grateful for.”

Also, Master Benjamin Fenny, who was part of the winning team from St. Peter’s Senior High School during last year’s edition, said the offer came in at the right time.

According to him, “with the dream of becoming a neurosurgeon, I was contemplating on whether to go to a private or public tertiary institution, but coming to Accra College of Medicine, I have been offered everything I need to become who I want to be”.

To him, the interaction between lecturers and students as well as open access to facilities has made the study of medicine much more simple and interesting.

Accra College of Medicine is a medical institution that has been in existence for five years. It seeks to be the leader in teaching medicine and has the state of the art facilities as well as small class size to aid students learn in a less populated environment. It is the aim of the institution to churn out not just doctors but great doctors with a heart power.

