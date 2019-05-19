news, story, article

By Francis Duku-Boateng, GNA

Koforidua,May 19,GNA- The New Juaben North Municipal Assembly (NJNMA) in the Eastern Region has paid GHS5,860.00 for the organisation of mock examination for about 1,172 students in the Municipality.

This was disclosed by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Ms Comfort Asante at the third ordinary meeting of the NJNMA at Effiduase near Koforidua.

She said, the Assembly would not relent in its efforts to provide the necessary infrastructure and other logistics to improve the standard of education in the Municipality.

Ms Asante said, her outfit awarded on contract , a three-unit classroom block with an office and stores at Suhyen SDA primary school, four unit classroom block with two offices at Effiduase Presbyterian Primary School and four chamber and hall teachers quarters at Suhyen Mpaem.

Ms Asante announced that with the support of the Assembly, the Municipal Directorate of Agriculture raised about 15,450 oil palm seedlings at Asikasu and about 4,500 at Jumapo, which would be distributed to interested farmers by the end of June this year.

Ms Asante said, the Assembly also distilted all drains in the municipality to minimise the perennial flooding in the municipality during rainfall.

She added that, the Effiduase Market and Oyoko refuse dumps were evacuated to prevent any outbreak of disease in the area.

The Presiding Member of the Assembly, Mr Edward Asante Antwi , urged all members and staff of the Assembly to disregard the rumour that the MCE was engaged in missaproperation of funds to the tune of GH¢78,000.00.

He urged all Assembly Members in the country to support their Chief Executives to succeed.

GNA