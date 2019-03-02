news, story, article

Accra, March 02,GNA - Accra Brewery Limited (ABL) has rewarded Ms. Laudia Anokye-Bempah for emerging as the best graduating student of the Food Process Engineering Department of the University of Ghana (UG) for the 2017/2018 academic year.

She received a cash prize of GH¢5,000.00, a brand new laptop, and an internship opportunity at ABL.

Ina statement issued and copied to the Ghana News Agency, the Legal & Corporate Affairs Director of ABL, Ms. Adwoa Aaba Arthur, who presented the prize package to Ms. Anokye-Bempah, said “the reward depicts our commitment to building a better world by investing in a Growing World where everyone has the opportunity to improve their livelihood."

Ms. Arthur as a subsidiary of Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABInBev), the world’s largest brewer, it strived to be recognised as a company that engages, motivates, and supports colleagues and partners across the country.

She expressed her happiness for the support they had offered Department and pledged ABL’s continuous support to the Department and any other organization that shared in their commitment.

Ms. Arthur congratulated Ms. Anokye-Bempah for her outstanding performance, and urged her on to continue to work hard and strive to achieve excellence in all her endeavours.

The award winner, Ms. Anokye-Bempah, expressed her appreciation to ABL and commended the company for its unrelenting commitment and dedication towards recognizing the achievements of students from the Department.

Since 2007, ABL’s partnership with the Faculty of Engineering Sciences has created opportunities for many students of the Department to gain first-hand practical knowledge and skills for the future.

In addition to a growing world where everyone has the opportunity to improve their livelihood, ABL also invested in a cleaner world where natural resources are shared and preserved for the future; and a healthier world where every experience with beer is positive.

ABL is a major player in the alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage industry in Ghana since 1931.

GNA