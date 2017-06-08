By Adams Okae, GNA Fodoa (E/R), June 08, GNA – Thirty-two (32) out of the 2,290 candidates, who registered to write this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) at eight centers in the Kwahu West Municipality, failed to show up. The examination supervisors could not tell why they chose not to absent themselves. A candidate at the Fodoa Centre, also missed one of t

By Adams Okae, GNA

Fodoa (E/R), June 08, GNA – Thirty-two (32) out of the 2,290 candidates, who registered to write this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) at eight centers in the Kwahu West Municipality, failed to show up.

The examination supervisors could not tell why they chose not to absent themselves.

A candidate at the Fodoa Centre, also missed one of the papers after he suddenly fell ill and was rushed to a clinic in the town for medical attention.

This came to light during a visit to the examination centres by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr. Yaw Owusu-Addo.

He was accompanied by the Municipal Director of Education, Ms. Barikisu Adams and the centres visited included, the Nkawkaw Senior High School (SHS), Fodoa Community Day SHS, Esaase M/A Junior High School (JHS), Asubone-Rail Presbyterian JHS and Kwahu-Nsabah M/A JHS.

Mr. Owusu-Addo reminded the candidates to comport themselves and refuse any temptation to cheat.

They should have self-confidence, must not panic, carefully read the questions to understand them and provide the right answers, he added.

Mr. Agyei Manu, the Municipal Examination Coordinator, said things had so far gone well and been incident-free.

GNA