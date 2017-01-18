By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA Accra, Jan. 18, GNA - Seline Delamo, a beneficiary of the Vodafone Foundation’s scholarship scheme, has hailed the telecom giant, for paying her tuition and other academic expenses following the death of her guardian. The Vodafone Foundation’s scholarship scheme is aimed at helping brilliant but needy girls to pursue their education. Ms Delamo, a level 200 s

By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA

Accra, Jan. 18, GNA - Seline Delamo, a beneficiary of the Vodafone Foundation’s scholarship scheme, has hailed the telecom giant, for paying her tuition and other academic expenses following the death of her guardian.

The Vodafone Foundation’s scholarship scheme is aimed at helping brilliant but needy girls to pursue their education.

Ms Delamo, a level 200 student of University of Education Winneba UEW is among 30 students from the school to have benefited from the Foundation’s Scholarship initiative, which supports females pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) at the SHS and University levels.

The scheme offers full tuition payment, administration fees, texts books, exercise books and some stipend for the beneficiaries.

A release from Vodafone recounted Ms Delamo’s enthusiasm on furthering her education after her senior high education but didn’t have the resources and funds.

“After secondary school, I was keen on continuing to the tertiary level but financial challenge, meant that I had to go into farming to enable me gather funds to continue my education.

“After 10 years of staying home, I finally gained admission into UEW and barely a year into my programme, my uncle who was my financier, met his untimely death, leaving me with limited options,” she said.

According to her Vodafone’s timely intervention has turned her life around.

“I was excited when I received a call from Vodafone that my fees had been paid in full and that my subsequent fees will be catered for by the Foundation, I will forever remain indebted to them.”

The scheme, which is in its third year, has so far supported 300 Senior High School students and 30 UEW female students studying STEM related subjects.

