Aburi (E/R), Oct. 24, GNA - Ms Josephine Nkrumah, the Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has called on Civic Education Clubs (CECs) in schools to help nurture leadership qualities in students to contribute to the development of the nation.

She said Ghana is the only African country that has been able to sustain uninterrupted democratic governance for about 25 years, thereby serves as a role model for the other African countries.

She was speaking at the fifth annual CEC festival of the Aburi Girls Senior High School (AGSS) held under the theme: “Our nation, our heritage - consolidating Ghana’s democratic gains”.

Ms Nkrumah said leaders are either born or acquired and urged the students to take advantage of the opportunity offered by CEC to develop the leadership qualities in them.

She advised students to be proud of their nation wherever they found themselves and all who travel outside their country should by all means return to invest in the development of their nation.

Mr Augustine Bosrotsi, the Deputy Eastern Regional Director of NCCE, urged the military to assist in defending and protecting the 1992 constitution.

Mr Bosrotsi encouraged students to be self-disciplined, responsible, respect the rights of others, the law, be honest and open minded.

Mr Alex Owusu Akyaw, the Akuapem South District Director of NCCE, said the fundamental idea of consolidating Ghana’s democratic gains is to inspire the youth in diverse ways to come together, teach them the constitution as well as prepare them to act upon it for a brighter future.

