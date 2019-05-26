news, story, article

Accra, May 26, GNA - Dr Daniel Walker, the Rector of the Pentecost University College (PUC), on Sunday said dishonest and incompetent leaders are to blame for the country's development challenges.

He said corrupt and dishonest leaders had plunged the country into “poverty, deprivation and underdevelopment” despite the abundant natural and human resources the country possessed.

At the 10th Congregation (Second Batch) of the Pentecost University College at the University’s campus at Sowutuom, the PUC Rector called for principled and ethical leaders who would not bow to bribery, corruption and greed.

“We lack faith-informed leaders who have been nurtured as agents of transformation,” he said, and that it was time to develop such leaders.

He urged universities to be more deliberate in their approach to training ethical and morally upright leaders.

“…Now is the time to consciously nurture a new generation of faith-informed leaders to possess and shape positively every sphere of society.”

Dr Walker said since the establishment of the PUC, it had always been committed to providing a holistic approach to education by creating well-balanced graduates with the requisite values, knowledge, skills and aptitude for the purpose of self-realization and the socio-economic and political transformation of Ghana and Africa in general.

The Guest Speaker, Apostle Dr. Samuel Ofori, Director of Ministerial Formation and Training, Pentecost Theological Seminary, said the country’s educational system, especially tertiary level education, placed emphasis on scholarship at the expense of moral and ethical values and that could largely be blamed for the moral degeneration in the Ghanaian society.

He said the world was waking up to the reality that higher education that equipped people with skills and academic excellence with very little focus on moral uprightness had not helped society much in producing good citizens.

It was against this backdrop that there was the need to nurture a new generation of leaders to lead the society towards sustainable development, he said.

