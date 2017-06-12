HO, June 12, GNA - Mr. Alexander Buadi, Volta Regional Director of Ghana Education Service (GES) has advised candidates who wrote this year's Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) to prepare for the next stage of education. He cautioned them against forced marriage and teenage pregnancy, saying, they must look beyond the basic level. A total of 30,385 pupils from 1,173 schools sat for

HO, June 12, GNA - Mr. Alexander Buadi, Volta Regional Director of Ghana Education Service (GES) has advised candidates who wrote this year's Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) to prepare for the next stage of education.

He cautioned them against forced marriage and teenage pregnancy, saying, they must look beyond the basic level.

A total of 30,385 pupils from 1,173 schools sat for the 2017 Basic Education Certificate Examination in the Region, up from 29,455 last year.

Keta and Hohoe Municipalities registered the highest number of 2,612 and 2,066 pupils respectively, whiles Adaklu and Akatsi North Districts registered the least with 207 and 353.

Home Economics was the elective subject with the highest registration with 21,168, followed by Pre- Technical Skills with 9,659, and Visual Arts, 500 pupils.

Ewe and French languages had 25,625 and 18,807 registered candidates respectively; Akan Twi registered 6,862 pupils, Dangme 12 and only one candidate sat for the Fante paper.

Most of the students the Ghana News Agency interviewed after the last paper on Friday were positive their efforts would produce good results and said the questions were moderate.

