Daboase (W/R), June 8, GNA - Mr Wilson Arthur, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Wassa East, has called on all candidates writing the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) to maintain focus and write well as the exams nears its completion.

“You need to progress to the next level on the educational ladder and this is your time to prove your mettle in a dignified and commendable way”, he said.

Mr Arthur said this when he visited Daboase Senior High and Technical School (DSHTS) and Sekyere -Krobo Examination Centres in the Wassa East District of the Western Region where a total of 1,751 candidates are sitting for the BECE.

A total of 334 out of 345 candidates from six schools, Daboase D/A JHS, Krofofrom D/A JHS, Dompim No.1 D/A JHS and S.I.P.L JHS, Kakakrom JHS and St. Martins D/A JHS, made up of 165 Girls and 169 Boys reported at the Daboase Senior High and Technical School Examination Centre.

Eleven of the candidates, however, did not turn up for the examination.

At the Krobo examination centre a total of 302 out of 314 candidates from 11 schools, comprising Sekyere-Krobo D/A JHS, Sekyere-Nsuta D/A JHS, Aboaboso D/A JHS, Sekyere-Heman D/A JHS and Sekyere-Abroadzewuram D/A JHS.

The rest are Sekyere-Adiembra D/A JHS, St. Peters Preparatory, Ebukrom Oxford, Sekyere Abroadzewuram Oxford, Christian Academy JHS and Mensah-Krom JHS reported at the examination centre.

Mr John Kojo Badwe a supervisor at the Krobo examination centre said two pregnant girls are partaking in this year’s examination.

