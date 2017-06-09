By Comfort Sena Fetrie, GNA Tamale, June 9, GNA – Yara-Ghana Limited, a fertilizer and farm input dealer, has honoured some farmers in the northern parts of country who distinguished themselves in the 2016 National Farmers’ Day celebrations. Those honoured include: Mr Issah Bukari from the Upper East Region who emerged as the National Best Onion Farmer, Mr Martin Ariko also from the Uppe

By Comfort Sena Fetrie, GNA

Tamale, June 9, GNA – Yara-Ghana Limited, a fertilizer and farm input dealer, has honoured some farmers in the northern parts of country who distinguished themselves in the 2016 National Farmers’ Day celebrations.

Those honoured include: Mr Issah Bukari from the Upper East Region who emerged as the National Best Onion Farmer, Mr Martin Ariko also from the Upper East Region, National Second Best Farmer and Alhassan Seidu, Northern Regional Best Farmer; and Professor Juventus Ziem, the Upper West Regional Best Farmer.

The beneficiaries received a citation and some quantities of Yara fertilizers to help in their farming activities.

Mr Mahama Abdul Rahman, General Manager of Yara-Ghana in charge of the Northern Zone, said those honoured are known to have utilized Yara products and this increased their productivity leading to the national recognition.

He said Yara-Ghana appreciated the desire of the awardees to use and promote Yara commodities to help their businesses grow profitably and responsibly.

Mr Rahman said Yara-Ghana would continue to support farming in the country to increase productivity.

Professor Juventus Ziem, a lecturer at the University for Development Studies (UDS), who received eight bags of fertilizer from Yara, expressed gratitude to Yara-Ghana and pledged to work harder to increase productivity.

Yara-Ghana was established in 2007 to strengthen the quality and depth of input supply and related services, along agricultural value chains to increase the productivity of farmers.

Yara-Ghana has grown to become the market leader in fertilizers in the country and has been importing and supplying high quality products for the cereal farmers as well as for the cocoa sector.

Over these relatively few years, Yara-Ghana has carved a name for itself as the leading supplier of premium fertilizer products placing the farmer at the centre of a consistent knowledge based approach.

Yara-Ghana has also been offering technical support for farmers on its Yara Crop Nutrition Concept, focusing on crop knowledge, portfolio combinations and application competence, in order to help farmers optimize profitability in a sustainable manner.

GNA