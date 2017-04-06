By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA Accra, April 6, GNA - Telecommunication giant, Vodafone Ghana has launched the ‘Vodafone One’ product aimed at combining fixed voice and broadband, mobile voice and data, to give customers one comprehensive package, at the Kempiski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra. The product, which underpins the company’s quest to take customer experience to a different pedestal

Accra, April 6, GNA - Telecommunication giant, Vodafone Ghana has launched the ‘Vodafone One’ product aimed at combining fixed voice and broadband, mobile voice and data, to give customers one comprehensive package, at the Kempiski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.

The product, which underpins the company’s quest to take customer experience to a different pedestal in the telecommunication sector, is aimed at giving customers control and power over their usage.

Vodafone one, which is the telecom industry’s first convergence product, is a network driving the digitalisation agenda that seeks to bridge the gap for Vodafone customers, who continue to desire more flexibility and direct oversight over their usage of Vodafone services.

In an interview with Madam Patricia Obo-Nai, Director of Fixed Business and Customer Operations at Vodafone Ghana, She said the product gave an allocation on one’s mobile data, mobile voice and fixed

landline as well as fixed broadband, which allows you to pay in once into one account to enjoy all four services.

According to her Vodafone One product represents another dimension of Vodafone as a SuperNet and it is specifically tailored towards families, individuals and businesses.

“The package is in line with Vodafone’s promise to empower the customer to excel in every endeavour utilising the technological platform it provides.

“Unlike other products, Vodafone one offers convergence cutting across our fixed and mobile services, which allows customers to be connected across multiple devices/channels from a single bundle while satisfying all their communication needs,” she said.

In a remark from Mr George Andah, Deputy Minister of Communications, said the core vision of the Ministry to manage the convergence of communications and technologies to promote a viable integrated national development process within a global setting was what Vodafone Ghana pride itself with.

“In as much as it is comforting for us that Vodafone is taking the lead in this, we want to also pledge that we are committed to ensuring that the industry is given flexible room to operate efficiently; imbibing the latest technology and innovation to succeed.

“It is our responsibility to ensure that the sector is properly regulated and that we approve policies and licenses that will only seek to enhance the sector; make the operators more willing to engage and bring more competition,” he noted.

According to Mr Andah the Ministry “would like to commend Vodafone Ghana for playing its part in making sure the industry was always up to date with the dictates of the modern world, we appreciate Vodafone’s leadership in innovation and creativity in the industry - recently unveiling its essence as a SuperNet and introducing a most innovative ‘Fibre-to-the-Home ‘product”.

Yolanda Cuba, Chief Executive Officer, Vodafone Ghana noted that the benefits of ‘Vodafone One’ were numerous and satisfying.

“Vodafone gives customers broadband internet for homes and offices, calls at best rates across networks with an auto-renewal feature.

“The product also allows customers to be connected across multiple devices/channels from a single bundle while satisfying all their communication needs.

“Vodafone is committed to empowering people to be confidently connected with products that are specially tailored to always meet the needs of our customers… We urge everyone to join the Super network that empowers you to do more every day,” she added.

GNA